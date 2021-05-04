PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A Portland man pleaded guilty Tuesday for his role in a bank fraud scheme, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office in Oregon.
48-year-old Demontae Sanders pleaded guilty to conspiring to commit bank fraud and mail theft.
According to the U.S. Attorney, Sanders and a co-conspirator would steal mail from residential mailboxes and use stolen personal identification information to defraud local banks.
According to court documents, Sanders and an accomplice, 50-year-old Latanya Jenkins, also of Portland, conspired with one another to steal mail from residential mailboxes. Sanders and Jenkins used personal identity information to impersonate victims and open accounts at several local credit unions and banks. Sanders and Jenkins used the accounts to defraud these financial institutions.
Sanders faces a maximum sentence of 35 years in prison; a $1.25 million fine or twice his criminally derived gains, whichever is larger; and five years of supervised release. He will be sentenced on July 20.
As part of the plea agreement, Sanders has agreed to pay restitution in full to his victims as identified by the government and ordered by the court.
Jenkins is on pre-trial release pending a three-day jury trial scheduled to begin on June 8.
