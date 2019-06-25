PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A 50-year-old Portland man accused of threatening and harassing several people over the phone has pleaded guilty, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office - District of Oregon.
Bob Ibenne Ugwa pleaded guilty Monday to charges of cyberstalking and anonymous telecommunications harassment.
According to the U.S. attorney's office, Ugwa made thousands of phone calls from Oregon to seven victims in Pennsylvania between 2011 and 2018.
The U.S. attorney's office said Ugwa threatened or harassed the victims by "breathing heavily, moaning, and saying sexually explicit things."
Telephone records were used to confirm the calls, according to the U.S. attorney's office.
The victims reportedly made several attempts to stop Ugwa from calling them but were unsuccessful.
Ugwa faces a maximum sentence of five years in prison, a $250,000 fine and three years of supervised released.
The attorney's office said Ugwa is scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 10.
