PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A 28-year-old Portland man was sentenced to federal prison for illegally importing fentanyl from China, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office - District of Oregon.
John William Schantz pleaded guilty to one count of unlawfully importing a controlled substance. He was sentenced to 100 months on Wednesday.
According to the U.S. attorney's office, court documents state a suspicious package addressed to Schantz's girlfriend was discovered by a U.S. Postal Inspection Service inspector at the U.S. Postal Service Portland Air Cargo Center. The inspector noted that the package was listed as containing a "pants zipper," but felt like it contained a powdery substance.
Homeland Security Investigations agents and PPB's Drugs and Vice Division officers were called in to investigate.
The U.S. attorney's office said the package did contain a white powdery substance. The Oregon State Police Lab determined the package contained about 102 grams of para-fluoroisobutryl fentanyl, a powerful opioid and Schedule I controlled substance.
Investigators learned that between Aug. 2017 and Nov. 2017, there were about 16 other packages that were shipped to Schantz's home.
According to the U.S. attorney's office, at least four of the packages were associated with known sources of controlled substances and pill manufacturing equipment.
The U.S. attorney's office said investigators searched Schantz's home and seized two pill presses, a Ruger semi-automatic .22 caliber handgun, 245 rounds of .22 caliber ammunition, about 800 assorted counterfeit oxycodone and valium pills, various binding agents, die casts, digital scales, and $1,142 in cash.
Schantz admitted to ordering fentanyl on the internet and having it shipped to his home in his girlfriend's name to avoid detection, according to the U.S. attorney's office.
After serving his sentence, Schantz will be on supervised released for four years.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.