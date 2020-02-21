PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A Portland man was sentenced to federal prison on Friday for filing a false federal income tax return, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office - District of Oregon.
Mark Edward Staggs, 64, pleaded guilty to one count of filing a false federal income tax return and was sentenced to six months in federal prison. He will also serve two years of supervised release and pay more than $142,000 in restitution to the IRS.
According to the U.S. attorney's office, court documents state that Staggs owned a used office furniture business in the Portland area from 2009 to 2019 and received all of his gross income from clients in Oregon and California, who paid him with checks.
The U.S. attorney's office said Staggs would travel to California to cash the checks in San Jose at a check cashing service. Staggs reportedly used a false social security number, which prompted the check cashing service to file Currency Transaction Reports with the U.S. Department of Treasury’s Financial Crimes Enforcement Network.
The U.S. attorney's office said the check cashing service began refusing the checks, so Staggs enlisted two friends to cash the checks on his behalf. He also told them to lie if anyone questioned them about it.
Staggs did not deposit any cash or record it in his business records, according to the U.S. attorney's office.
In total, the U.S. attorney's office said Staggs failed to report nearly $500,000 of income between 2010 and 2013, which resulted in a tax loss of $142,583.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.