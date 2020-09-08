PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Three people are facing civil disorder charges for separate crimes committed during civil disturbances in Portland this summer, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office in Oregon.
William Grant Reuland, 24, is charged with civil disorder after assaulting police officers with a high-powered laser on June 13 and 14; Alexandra Eutin, 24, is charged with civil disorder after striking a police officer with a wooden shield on July 16; and Pedro Aldo Ramos, Jr., 20, is charged with civil disorder after punching a police officer in the face on Aug 24.
According to court documents, a police officer at a civil disturbance near the Multnomah County Justice Center on June 13 spotted Reuland and another person allegedly standing in the middle of the street and repeatedly hitting several officers in the face with high-powered lasers.
The officer took a photo of Reuland and kept track of him as the crowd dispersed. Reuland later joined a group marching from the Justice Center to Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler’s home and shined a laser the mayor's and other people's residences, according to court documents. Reuland was contacted by officers and and taken into custody for assaulting a public safety officer. He was later released by state authorities, and on Sept. 4, U.S. Marshals Service deputies arrested Reuland at his home in northwest Portland.
Eutin is alleged to have used a wooden shield and hoses at an unlawful assembly near PPB’s southeast precinct on July 16 to hit a Portland police officer in the head while the officer was trying to arrest another person. A second officer arrested Eutin for assaulting a public safety officer, and she was later released. Eutin was arrested by Homeland Security Investigations special agents at home in southeast Portland on Sept. 6.
Ramos is alleged to have grabbed a PPB officer by her vest while she was arresting another person during an unlawful assembly on Aug. 23 near PPB's north precinct. Ramos then punched the officer in the side of her face, according to the attorney's office. He was arrested for assaulting a public safety officer and later released. Ramos turned himself in to the U.S. Marshals Service on Sept. 8.
Reuland, Eutin, and Ramos made their initial appearances in federal court on Tuesday and were released pending further court proceedings. If convicted, the three face a maximum sentence of five years in federal prison.
