PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A 39-year-old man was arrested Friday evening after firing several bullets into the Hatfield Federal Courthouse, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office - District of Oregon.
Cody Levi Melby is facing charges of unlawful use of a weapon, trespassing, first-degree criminal mischief, possession of a loaded firearm, and four counts of discharging a firearm in city limits, according to the Multnomah County Jail.
The charges stem from an incident that occurred at about 7:35 p.m. at the courthouse, located at 1000 Southwest 3rd Avenue.
The U.S. attorney's office, citing a criminal complaint, says Melby jumped over a security fence at the courthouse and fired several rounds into the building's exterior.
Melby was then approached by two courthouse security officers who saw him on closed-circuit security camera.
According to the U.S. attorney's office, Melby told the officers he had a gun and he was taken into custody without further incident.
Federal Protective Service officers responded to the scene and found "five spent 9mm bullet casings, three spent bullets, three bullet holes in plywood affixed to the building’s stone columns, and damage to the metal soffit above the building’s main entrance," according to the U.S. attorney's office.
Melby is scheduled to make his first court appearance Monday in Portland.
