PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A Beaverton construction company owner pleaded guilty on Wednesday to his role in a scheme to use construction subcontracting companies to evade $100 million in payroll and income taxes on wages paid to unlicensed construction workers, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office-District of Oregon.
Between January 2014 to February 2018, Francisco Mendez, 27, conspired with others to pay unlicensed construction work crews “under the table” to evade payroll and income taxes due to these wages, according to the U.S. attorney's office. As part of the scheme involved, legitimate construction companies would bid on residential real estate projects knowing they didn’t have enough workers. They would supplement their workforce with independent crews, some of whom didn’t possess valid Construction Contractors Board (CCB) licenses. Leaders of unlicensed crews would pay a fee to use another company’s CCB license.
The U.S. attorney's office said Mendez registered his company, obtained a Construction Contractors Board (CCB) license in his name, and began accepting payments from unlicensed work crews to use his license. The legitimate companies wouldn’t put the unlicensed crews on the payroll but will instead write checks payable to Mendez’s company. He would then cash them and pay the unlicensed work crews in cash. He also accepted and chased payroll checks from construction companies on behalf of other CB license holding companies.
On May 20, Mendez was charged by criminal information with one count of conspiracy to commit tax evasion. He faces a maximum sentence of five years in prison, a $250,000 fine, and three years of supervised release.
As part of the plea agreement, Mendez agreed to pay restitution in full to the IRS as identified by the government before sentencing and ordered by the court. He will be sentenced on September 13, 2021.
