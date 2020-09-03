BEND, OR (KPTV) - A 24-year-old man has pleaded guilty following an investigation into distribution of child pornography, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office - District of Oregon.
Pierce Matthew Morrow, of Bend, pleaded guilty Wednesday to one count of distribution of child pornography.
Citing court documents, the U.S. attorney's office said Morrow took part in an online chat room that involved the exchange of child pornography. Morrow posted images of young kids engaged in sexually explicit conduct.
A search warrant was executed at Morrow's home in Jan. 2018. The U.S. attorney's office said a search of his phone revealed hundreds of images and videos of child pornography.
Morrow admitted to posting the material online, according to the U.S. attorney's office.
The charge of distribution of child pornography is punishable by up to 20 years in prison, with a 5-year mandatory minimum sentence, a $250,000 fine, and a life term of supervised release.
Morrow is scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 3.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.