COOS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A Florida man pleaded guilty to falsely claiming to represent a band and swindling $12,500 from a casino in Oregon, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office - District of Oregon.
Howard Harlib, 67, pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud. He was sentenced to time served in federal prison and three years of supervised release.
According to the U.S. attorney's office, court documents state that The Mill Casino received a flier from Harlib in Aug. 2015 advertising the opportunity to book The Village People for a show at the casino.
The casino spoke with Harlib about dates, pricing, and other matters involved in the booking. The U.S. attorney's office state said Harlib emailed the casino an "artistic engagement contract," which the casino signed and returned with a check for $12,500.
According to the U.S. attorney's office, Harlib cashed the check two days later.
Then in Jan. 2016, the casino learned that The Village People were scheduled to appear in Florida the same day they were booked to play in North Bend.
The U.S. attorney's office states that the casino could not reach Harlib, so it contacted another representative of the band, who confirmed that Harlib did not have any association with the band.
Harlib later admitted that he had no authority to book the band, according to the U.S. attorney's office.
The U.S. attorney's office said Harlib has a history of "frauds and swindles" that date back to at least 1992.
According to the U.S. attorney's office, he was convicted in 2004 of third-degree grand theft in Florida for the same exact scheme. He reportedly contracted with two victims to have The Temptations, The Supremes, and Jimmie Walker perform at their venues.
After spending five years in prison for that conviction, the U.S. attorney's office said he spend another five years in prison for impersonating a doctor and possessing a variety of prescription medications.
The U.S. attorney's office said Harlib has been in state custody in Florida since 2016 after being convicted of unrelated charges.
During his sentencing, Harlib was ordered to pay $12,500 in restitution to the Coquille Indian Tribe, who own and operate The Mill Casino.
