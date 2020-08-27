PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – 74 people are facing federal charges for crimes “committed adjacent to or under the guise of peaceful demonstrations in Portland,” according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Oregon.
The attorney’s office cited more than 90 consecutive nights of demonstrations and protests in Portland, noting that on many nights after peaceful demonstrations end, vandalism and destruction occur.
The attorney’s office before listing the defendants in a news release on Thursday spoke about local, state, and federal law enforcement working to protect property and ensure the safety of peaceful demonstrators. The attorney’s office said they have been threatened and assaulted while performing their duties.
“The U.S. Attorney’s Office and our federal law enforcement partners are expeditiously working with local and state law enforcement to identify, arrest, and prosecute these individuals that are disrupting the rule of law in our communities and physically attacking our law enforcement officers and destroying property,” U.S. Attorney Williams said. “Violent agitators not only delay real reform, but make our community less safe by keeping law enforcement from responding to other critical calls for service.”
According to the attorney’s office, since May 26, federal law enforcement authorities have arrested 100 people for crimes committed during local demonstrations. Seventy-four face federal charges, including felonies, misdemeanors, and citation violations. Crimes include assaults on federal officers, some resulting in serious injuries; arson and attempted arson; damaging federal government property; failing to obey lawful orders; and unlawful use of a drone, among others. Charged defendants include:
- Edward Carubis, 24, is charged with assaulting a federal officer on July 1, 2020
- Rowan Olsen, 19, is charged with creating a hazard on federal property, disorderly conduct, and failing to obey a lawful order on July 2, 2020
- Shant Singh Ahuja, 28, of Oceanside, California, is charged with destruction of federal property on July 4, 2020
- Gretchen Blank, 29, of Seattle, Washington, is charged with assaulting a federal officer on July 5, 2020
- Andrew Faulkner, 24, is charged with assaulting a federal officer on July 5, 2020
- Christopher Fellini, 31, is charged with assaulting a federal officer on July 5, 2020
- Theodore Matthee-O’Brien, 21, is charged with assaulting a federal officer on July 5, 2020
- Cody Porter, 28, is charged with assaulting a federal officer on July 5, 2020
- Taimane Teo, 24, of Eugene, Oregon, is charged with assaulting a federal officer on July 5, 2020
- Benjamin Wood-Pavich, 21, is charged with assaulting a federal officer on July 5, 2020
- Jacob Gaines, 23, a Texas resident, is charged with assaulting a federal officer on July 11, 2020
- Lillith Grin, 22, is charged with assaulting a federal officer on July 12, 2020
- Benjamin Bolen, 36, is charged with assaulting a federal officer on July 13, 2020
- Kevin Weier, 36, is charged with attempted arson on July 13, 2020
- Wyatt Ash-Milby, 18, is charged with failing to obey a lawful order on July 21, 2020
- Jerusalem Callahan, 24, is charged with damaging government property on July 21, 2020
- Zachary Duffly, 45, is charged with creating a disturbance on July 21, 2020
- Caleb Ehlers, 23, is charged with failing to obey a lawful order on July 21, 2020
- Paul Furst, 22, is charged with failing to obey a lawful order on July 21, 2020
- Jennifer Kristiansen, 38, is charged with assaulting a federal officer on July 21, 2020
- Ella Miller, 26, is charged with failing to obey a lawful order on July 21, 2020
- Marie Sager, 27, is charged with failing to obey a lawful order on July 21, 2020
- Giovanni Bondurant, 19, is charged with assaulting a federal officer on July 22, 2020
- Bailey Dreibelbis, 22, is charged with failing to obey a lawful order on July 21, 2020
- Gabriel Huston, 22, is charged with assaulting a federal officer on July 22, 2020
- Joseph Lagalo, 37, is charged with failing to obey a lawful order on July 22, 2020
- Taylor Lemons, 32, is charged with assaulting a federal officer on July 22, 2020
- Joseph Ybarra, 21, is charged with arson on July 22, 2020
- David Hazan, 24, is charged with failing to obey a lawful order on July 23, 2020
- Nicholas Kloiber, 26, is charged with failing to obey a lawful order on July 23, 2020
- Cameron Knutson, 28, is charged with failing to obey a lawful order on July 23, 2020
- Carly Ballard, 34, is charged with assaulting a federal officer on July 24, 2020
- David Bouchard, 36, is charged with assaulting a federal officer on July 24, 2020
- Dakota Eastman, 30, is charged with failing to obey a lawful order on July 24, 2020
- Josslynn Kreutz, 28, is charged with failing to obey a lawful order on July 24, 2020
- Ezra Meyers, 18, is charged with failing to obey a lawful order on July 24, 2020
- Mark Rolycanov, 28, is charged with failing to obey a lawful order on July 24, 2020
- Pablo Avvocato, 26, is charged with assaulting a federal officer on July 25, 2020
- Douglas Dean, 34, is charged with assaulting a federal officer on July 25, 2020
- Rebecca Mota Gonzales, 37, is charged with assaulting a federal officer on July 25, 2020
- Thomas Johnson, 33, is charged with assaulting a federal officer on July 25, 2020
- Richard Lindstedt, 33, is charged with violating national defense airspace on July 25, 2020
- Nathan Onderdonk-Snow, 21, is charged with assaulting a federal officer on July 25, 2020
- Stephen O’Donnell, 65, is charged with assaulting a federal officer on July 25, 2020
- Joshua Webb, 22, is charged with assaulting a federal officer on July 25, 2020
- Jeffree Cary, 30, is charged with assaulting a federal officer on July 26, 2020
- John Tyler Gabriel, 22, is charged with assaulting a federal officer on July 26, 2020
- Noelle Mandolfo, 30, is charged with assaulting a federal officer on July 26, 2020
- Patrick Stafford, 35, is charged with assaulting a federal officer on July 26, 2020
- Travis Williams, 27, is charged with assaulting a federal officer on July 26, 2020
- Caleb Wills, 29, is charged with assaulting a federal officer on July 26, 2020
- Brodie Storey, 28, is charged with assaulting a federal officer on July 27, 2020
- Edward Schinzing, 32, is charged with arson on July 28, 2020
- James Hickerson, 54, is charged with failing to obey a lawful order on July 28, 2020
- Ian Wolf, 26, is charged with failing to obey a lawful order and creating a hazard on federal property on July 28, 2020
- Sabastian Dubar, 23, is charged with assaulting a federal officer on July 29, 2020
- Jordan Johnson, 32, is charged with assaulting a federal officer on July 29, 2020
- Evan Kriechbaum, 31, is charged with assaulting a federal officer on July 29, 2020
- Christine Margaux, 28, is charged with assaulting a federal officer on July 29, 2020
- Gabriel Agard-Berryhill, 18, is charged with arson on July 30, 2020
- Isaiah Maza, 18, is charged with assaulting a federal officer on July 31, 2020
- Dakotah Horton, 24, is charged with assaulting a federal officer on August 17, 2020
- Dakota Means, 20, is charged with assaulting a federal officer on August 24, 2020
Eleven others have been issued citation violations, according to the attorney's office. The FBI is soliciting tip from people who have witnessed unlawful violent actions that could be relevant to investigations. Those tips can be submitted at fbi.gov/PDViolence.
