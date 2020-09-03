PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A 26-year-old Kelso man has been charged with civil disorder after being arrested during several Portland protests, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office - District of Oregon.
Kristopher Michael Donnelly, 26, was arrested during riots in Portland on Aug. 5 and Aug. 8. His most recent arrest occurred on Sunday during an unlawful assembly outside the Penumbra Kelly Building.
Citing court documents, the U.S. attorney's office said on the evening of Aug. 5, Donnelly was seen using a hammer to destroy a window at the East Precinct. He was then seen by police throwing hard objects, refusing to disperse, and blocking traffic.
The U.S. attorney's office said when an officer attempted to arrest him, Donnelly struck the officer in the face with his elbow. Donnelly was eventually arrested for riot, second-degree disorderly conduct, interfering with a public safety officer, assaulting a public safety officer, vandalism, and resisting arrest.
On Aug. 8, Donnelly was again seen blocking the street and throwing hard objects during a riot outside the Penumbra Kelly Building. The U.S. attorney's office said Donnelly attempted to flee from officers and resisted arrest before being taken into custody.
Donnelly made his first appearance in federal court on Wednesday.
If convicted in federal court, the U.S. attorney's office said Donnelly faces a maximum sentence of five years in federal prison.
