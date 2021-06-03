PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A 33-year-old man is facing federal charges for causing thousands of dollars in damage to federal property, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office - District of Oregon.
Anthony Amoss, of Fairview, has been charged with three counts of destruction of government property. Amoss made his first court appearance on Wednesday.
The U.S. attorney's office, citing court documents, said investigators obtained evidence showing that, during three separate riots in Portland, Amoss broke more than a dozen windows at the Mark O. Hatfield U.S. Courthouse and the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Portland Field Office.
In the early morning hours of March 14, the U.S. attorney's office said Amoss and other people three objects at the courthouse windows, causing more than $143,000 in damage. On March 20 and April 1, Amoss threw more than 40 objects at windows at the ICE building, causing more than $21,000 in damage.
