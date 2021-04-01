LINCOLN CITY, OR (KPTV) - A man has been sentenced to more than eight years in federal prison for distributing methamphetamine in and around Lincoln City, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office - District of Oregon.
Jerad Joseph White, 39, was sentenced Thursday to 100 months in federal prison, plus five years of supervised released.
The U.S. attorney's office, citing court documents, said on March 12, 2018, White and an accomplice, Patricia Rose Hendrick, 25, arrived in the Lincoln City Outlets parking lot and sold three ounces of meth to an undercover agent for $900.
In Dec. 2018, a federal grand jury returned a two-count indictment charging White and Hendrick with conspiring to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
The U.S. attorney's office said White and Hendrick both pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
Hendrick was sentenced to time served in prison and five years of supervised release in Oct. 2020.
I'm missing something. Why was this a Federal case?
