PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A 55-year-old Portland man is accused of repeatedly assaulting federal officers with his vehicle while driving along Interstate 84 on Sunday, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office - District of Oregon.
Citing court documents, the U.S. attorney's office said that two Federal Protective Service officers, both wearing their government-issued uniform with visible police patches and a badge, left the Edith Green-Wendell Wyatt Federal Building in a rental vehicle on their way to their hotel. As the officers were traveling east on I-84 approaching I-205, a gray sport utility vehicle passed on the left.
One of the officers saw the driver of the gray SUV, later identified as Lonnie Vantewa Albert, glance toward him. According to the U.S. attorney's office, Albert then turned sharply and nearly hit the officers' vehicle. The driving officer attempted to change lanes and pass Albert, but the U.S. attorney's office said Albert swerved in either direction to block their vehicle.
While to the left of the officers' vehicle, the U.S. attorney's office said Albert turned sharply to the right and struck the officers' vehicle. The contact caused Albert's vehicle to spin before coming to a stop.
One of the officers got out of the vehicle to see if Albert was injured, according to the U.S. attorney's office, and that's when Albert drove toward the officer, veered left, and fled the scene.
The officers briefly followed Albert to get his license plate number.
The U.S. attorney's office said Albert left I-84 and stopped near Adventist Health Portland, located on Southeast 100th Avenue.
When the officers pulled into the hospital parking lot, the U.S. attorney's office said Albert struck the officers' vehicle a second time.
Portland police officers arrived to the scene and arrested Albert. According to the Multnomah County Jail website, Albert was booked on three counts of failure to perform the duties of a driver and one count of reckless driving.
Albert made his first appearance in federal court on Tuesday. The U.S. attorney's office said he was released on conditions pending further court proceedings.
If convicted, the U.S. attorney's office said Albert faces a maximum sentence of eight years in federal prison.
The U.S. attorney's office said the FPS officers' rented vehicle sustained dents, scratches, and other damage. No word on if the officers were injured.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(7) comments
What's with his EARS??!??[scared]
They should have shot him when he drove at the officer. Perfect grounds. His life was at risk. He would have deserved it.
[thumbup]
Wow..so wacked out dude who has some serious anger management issues and has ZERO BUSINESS being on the road, gets into a fit of road rage, simply because someone in another car he was passing..looks at him?
He intentionally tries to block that other car from passing him (which is classic out on the road.) I can't tell you how many times I go to pass someone idiot who's blocking the passing lane, only for them to decide they're going to control other people's speed out on the highway or freeway.
So the two officers in a rental car try to pass the guy..he swerves in their path, and gets so out of control that he hits their car. Now..that's now "failure to perform the duties of a driver." That's also not just "reckless driving." That is vehicular assault, and honestly, it's approaching attempted murder.
This guy assaulted two federal officers. Now, it doesn't matter if he didn't KNOW they were federal officers. He assaulted them..intentionally..twice. And all he gets is "failure to perform the duties of a driver" and "reckless driving?"
Sure..he could face up to 8 yrs in prison. As if he's going to get any of that from a liberal judge in Oregon. I doubt he'll do ANY jail time. At the worst, he'll lose his license for 90 days, and he'll get probation.
We don't have systemic and institutional racism problems in this country. We have systemic "soft on crime" issues. I don't know how these DAs and judges get and keep their jobs, but it's obscene what's going on now.
[thumbup][thumbup]
'Albert made his first appearance in federal court on Tuesday. The U.S. attorney's office said he was released on conditions pending further court proceedings.' Be interesting to see if he shows up at all.
Thank goodness it's not up to "Limp Wrist" Mult County DA Schmidt or he would arrest the Federal Officers for getting in the way of this ding bat. Throw away the key for all eight years!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.