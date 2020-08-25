PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A 20-year-old man was arrested after he intimidated a federal employee in downtown Portland on Monday, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office - District of Oregon.
Dakota Kurtis Means, of Portland, has been charged with forcibly assaulting, impeding and intimidating a federal employee.
According to the U.S. attorney's office, an employee was walking to work at the Hatfield Federal Courthouse at around 5:30 a.m. when Means began following them and yelling obscenities.
Means was reportedly carrying a black-colored paintball rifle and yelled, "it’s a paintball gun now, but it’s going to be an AR later," the U.S. attorney's office said citing court documents.
U.S. Marshals arrested Means a short time later near the courthouse.
The U.S. attorney's office said Means made his first court appearance on Monday and pleaded not guilty. He was ordered released to a residential re-entry center pending a one-day jury trial, which is scheduled to begin on Oct. 27.
Forcibly assaulting, impeding, and intimidating a federal employee while engaged in or on account of the performance of their official duties, a Class A misdemeanor, is punishable by up to one year in federal prison, according to the U.S. attorney's office.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.