PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A Portland man has been charged with fraudulently converting to personal use loans intended to help small businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office - District of Oregon.
Eric Wade Lysne, 29, has been charged with wire fraud and bank fraud. The U.S. attorney's office, citing an indictment, said Lysne created fake entities, including Paradigm Consulting Groups, on whose behalf he applied for and received Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EIDLs) and Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans. In order to give Paradigm the appearance of a legitimate business, the U.S. attorney's office said Lysne applied for and received an IRS Employer Identification Number in April 2020 and registered the business with the Oregon Secretary of State the following month.
In May 2020, Lysne "applied for an EIDL, falsely claiming Paradigm employed 10 people in the agriculture sector and realized gross revenues of nearly $1 million in the 12 months ending on January 31, 2020, and that he, as the applicant, had not been convicted of any felonies in the last five years," according to the U.S. attorney's office. However, Lysne had been in prison for most of the 12-month period for a felony conviction in Washington County in May 2019.
In June 2020, the Small Business Administration gave a $147,400 EIDL to Paradigm through Lysne's personal bank account. An additional $10,000 was paid several weeks later. The U.S. attorney's office said Lysne spent the cash on various personal expenses, including travel and cash withdrawals. He also applied in April of this year to SBA for an increase in his EIDL balance, seeking to borrow an additional $302,600. The U.S. attorney's office says that application remains pending as of his indictment.
Lysne applied for a PPP loan of $50,000 in May 2020 on Paradigm's behalf from a bank in Logan, Utah. His application again contained false information. The bank approved the loan application in part and dispersed $27,700 to Lysne, according to the U.S. attorney's office.
The U.S. attorney's office says Lysne made his first appearance in federal court Wednesday. He pleaded not guilty and was released pending a three-day trial scheduled to start on July 27.
Wire fraud is punishable by up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to twice the victim’s losses. Bank Fraud is punishable by up to 30 years in prison and a $1 million fine.
