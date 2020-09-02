PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A 38-year-old Seattle man is facing charges after he shot a firefighter with a ball bearing during a protest in Portland on July 13, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office - District of Oregon.
Citing court documents, the U.S. attorney's office said firefighters were working to put out a fire burning in the middle of an intersection in downtown Portland set by protesters on the early morning hours of July 13.
According to the U.S. attorney's office, a firefighter, who was wearing a grey uniform with a large medic patch, was walking across the street to brief his team when he was shot in the chest with a round metal ball bearing.
The firefighter said the shot came from a protester armed with a wrist rocket-style slingshot.
Deputies were able to identify the slingshot shooter as Jesse Herman Bates because he was caught on camera, according to the U.S. attorney's office. Bates was also identified by his clothing.
At around 3:50 a.m., officers spotted Bates near a white tent in Lownsdale Square Park holding a crowbar. When officers confronted him, the U.S. attorney's office said Bates ran away.
The U.S. attorney's office said officers used less lethal munition, causing Bates to drop the crowbar. He was then taken into custody.
Bates was later released, according to the U.S. attorney's office.
On Aug. 25, detectives from the Seattle Police Department received an outstanding federal arrest warrant for Bates. Officers located Bates near Cal Anderson Park on Tuesday.
Bates was transferred to the District of Oregon by the FBI.
The U.S. attorney's office said Bates made his first appearance in federal court on Wednesday. He was ordered released pending further court proceedings.
If convicted, the U.S. attorney's office said Bates faces a maximum sentence of five years in federal prison.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(1) comment
Should be charged with 1st degree assault on a public safety officer and put away for 10-15 years, Stop playing with this anarchist garbage!
