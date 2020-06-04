PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A serial bank robber with prior convictions was sentenced to federal prison on Thursday after robbing several banks throughout the Pacific Northwest, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office - District of Oregon.
The U.S attorney's office said Stanley Carl Green, 57, was sentenced to 140 months in federal prison after he pleaded guilty to one count of bank robbery, two counts of armed bank robbery, and one count of transmitting a communication containing a threat to injured.
Green will also serve three years of supervised release.
According to the U.S. attorney's office, in Dec. 2015, while on escape status from supervision, Green robbed a Federal Savings Bank in Olympia and got away with $4,897. He was arrested for robbery six months later and charged in Thurston County.
The U.S. attorney's office said Green fled again while on bond and a warrant was issued for his arrest.
In Nov. 2017, the U.S attorney's office said Green mailed threatening letters to two people who had restraining orders against him.
In Dec. 2017, Green robbed a Rogue Federal Credit Union in Port Orford and got away with $3,833. The U.S. attorney's office said his face was partially covered by a towel and he brandished a box cutter during the robbery.
Also in Dec. 2017, Green robbed a Columbia Bank in Waldport. His face was partially covered and he brandished what appeared to be a handgun.
The U.S. attorney's office said Green was arrested in Jan. 2018 at a campground in Curry County. Investigators seized $848 and BB ammunition.
Green admitted to the robberies, including another in Salem, according to the U.S. attorney's office.
The U.S. attorney's office said he also told investigators that the gun used in the Waldport robbery was a BB gun he bought at Walmart.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
