PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A federal court hearing was held in downtown Portland on Wednesday over President Trump’s ban on transgender military service members.
The hearing, held before the U.S. Court of Appeals, comes after several courts already have granted temporary injunctions to block the ban from being enforced.
The original ban was announced in 2017, but a modified policy was announced in early 2018. The constitutionality of that ban is still up in the air and a trial on the matter is set for April 2019.
In the meantime, lawyers representing the U.S. argued Wednesday that the modified ban is “entirely constitutional” and referenced concerns over gender dysphoria, psychological fitness and the ability to deploy in a timely manner given issues linked to surgery or other medical issues.
“The Secretary of Defense and his panel of senior military officials believes that that maintaining the Carter policy, based on their study of how this policy is playing out on the ground, actually has a negative impact on military readiness, and hence, the national defense,” Brinton Lucas, an attorney representing the U.S. told the court.
‘The Carter policy’ refers to the policy announced in 2016 by then Secretary of Defense Ash Carter allowing transgender people to serve openly in the military.
Meanwhile, lawyers representing transgender military service members said the ban is discriminatory and unfairly targets a minority group.
“Nearly 14 years ago I walked into a recruiting station just a few miles from here, in Gresham,” Army Staff Sergeant Katie Schmid said, on the steps of the U.S. Court of Appeals in downtown Portland.
Schmid, who grew up in Portland and deployed to Iraq, is one of the plaintiffs represented in a lawsuit over the proposed ban.
She’s now based at Joint-Base Lewis McChord near Seattle.
“I’m perfectly capable of doing my job. My superiors know it, my peers know it, my subordinates know it,” she said. “The moment I take off that uniform for the last time, I intend for it to be after a retirement, not after being discharged for a medical condition that has absolutely nothing to do with my capability to serve.”
It’s not clear when the judges on the Ninth Circuit of the U.S. Court of Appeals could make a decision after hearing Wednesday’s oral arguments.
