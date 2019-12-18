EUGENE, OR (KPTV) – A U.S. Department of State employee was arrested Wednesday for using his embassy computer in Seoul, Korea to sell counterfeit Vera Bradley handbags, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Oregon says.
Gene Leroy Thompson Jr., 53, and his wife, Guojiao “Becky” Zhang, 39, were indicted in Eugene and charged with conspiracy and trafficking in counterfeit goods. Thompson and Zhang sold the counterfeit handbags from e-commerce accounts to people throughout the United States from September 2017 through December 2019, according to court documents.
Thompson Jr. works for the U.S. Department of State as an Information Programs Officer for the U.S. Embassy in Seoul and used his computer to create accounts on a variety of e-commerce platforms, court documents state. He created the accounts from a secure space within the Embassy designed to protect classified information, according to the attorney’s office.
Once Thompson Jr. created the accounts, Zhang took responsibility for operating the accounts, communicating with customers, and obtaining merchandise to be stored in Oregon, the attorney’s office says.
The pair allegedly worked with an accomplice to ship the items. The alleged accomplice has not been identified or charged.
The Diplomatic Security Service Office of Special Investigations investigated the case with assistance from the U.S. Postal Inspection Service.
