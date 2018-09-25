MULTNOMAH FALLS, OR (KPTV) - If you tried to visit Multnomah Falls Tuesday you were out of luck.
The main road and trail to the bridge was closed as the Forest Service worked to take down trees burnt by the Eagle Creek Fire.
“This is one of the sights you’re supposed to go to see when you visit Portland, so here we are,” visitor Larry Smith said.
Smith is visiting from halfway around the world.
He and his wife live in Malaysia and while visiting Portland, Multnomah Falls was on their list.
Instead of a beautiful picture from Benson Bridge, they ran into this.
“They have to do the habitat restoration and mitigate for the forest fire, so it’s all fair,” Smith said.
The U.S. Forest Service closed the road to the viewing platform leaving tourists like Larry disappointed.
“We are going to come by tomorrow, but we were hoping to get a little closer today,” visitor Clayton Cucuzza said.
But the closure is all for a good cause.
The Eagle Creek Fire weakened trees and soil in its path.
“We’re just trying to make it safer,” Matt Ramich with the U.S Forest Service said.
Ramich said crews worked on several problematic trees near the iconic Benson Bridge.
“It’s the first step towards getting the trail all the way open to the top,” he said.
The goal was to take down about 100 trees and the Forest Service said they were able to make some really good progress and, for those who missed out on the falls Tuesday, it will be back open tomorrow.
“We’re coming back here tomorrow, definitely,” Cucuzza said.
The Forest Service will close the path to the viewing area again sometime in the next couple of weeks as they continue their project.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.