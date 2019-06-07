(KPTV) - In honor of National Get Outdoors Day, The USDA Forest Service is waiving fees at day-use recreation sites in Oregon and Washington.
National Get Outdoors Day, on Saturday, celebrates America’s great outdoors and encourages families to visit their public lands.
“In the Pacific Northwest, we’re fortunate to enjoy an abundance of incredible outdoor recreation opportunities,” Regional Forester Glenn Casamassa said.
This fee waiver includes many picnic areas, boat launches, trailheads, and visitor centers, according to the forest service.
Fees for camping, cabin rentals, heritage expeditions, or other permits still apply.
The Forest Service Pacific Northwest Region manages more than 2,400 developed recreation sites, over 24,000 miles of trails, 51 Wild and Scenic Rivers, and two national monuments.
