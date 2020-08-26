VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) – U.S. Marshals arrested a 19-year-old in Vancouver after a grand jury in Washington County indicted him on attempted murder charges, the Hillsboro Police Department says.
Julian Gallardo was arrested in Vancouver on Wednesday afternoon. He faces charges including two counts of attempted first-degree murder, two counts of unlawful use of a weapon with a firearm, first-degree assault with a firearm, second-degree assault with a firearm, and first-degree criminal mischief.
The charges stem from a shooting on June 30 last year in the 400 block of Southeast 68th Avenue that left one man injured. No additional details about the investigation were released.
Gallardo will be lodged in jail in Washington pending extradition to Oregon.
