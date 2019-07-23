PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The U.S. Marshals Service District of Oregon, along with Crime Stoppers of Oregon, is asking for the public's help locating a federal fugitive.
Crime Stoppers said Eric Floyd Oelkers, 34, is wanted on a federal probation violation warrant in connection with a prior firearms conviction.
Oelkers is described as 5 feet 11 inches tall, 225 pounds, shaved head with brown or red hair, blue eyes, and has numerous tattoos on his arms, legs and chest.
Oelkers was last known to frequent the Portland metro area.
Crime Stoppers of Oregon offers cash rewards of up to $2,500 cash for information, reported to Crime Stoppers, that leads to an arrest in any unsolved felony crime .
Submit secure and anonymous tips at www.p3tips.com/823 or call 503-823-4357.
