MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A former Salem police officer accused of theft was arrested in Florida after an arrest warrant was issued last month.
U.S. Marshals Service said Seth Thayres, 31, was located in Clearwater, Florida on Wednesday and arrested without incident. Thayres is a former officer with the Salem Police Department.
Thayres fled Oregon while facing charges stemming from an arrest in February. Thayres is accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of video production equipment from two Portland companies.
Thayres pleaded guilty to the first-degree theft charges on March 26, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.
Additional charges of computer crime and theft were filed against Thayres in March.
U.S. Marshals Service said an arrest warrant was issued on April 2 by Multnomah County and Portland police after it was determined that Thayres fled Oregon.
Investigators were able to determine that Thayres was staying at various hotels around the Tampa Bay area while U.S. Marshals were searching for him.
After his arrest, Thayres was booked into the Pinellas County Jail. He is awaiting extradition back to Oregon.
