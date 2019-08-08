PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The U.S. Marshals Service is focusing on the West Coast as they search for a man suspected of killing his girlfriend and her 4-year-old son in Arkansas.
Jory John Worthen, 23, of Bearden, Arkansas, is wanted on two counts of capital murder and has not been seen since June 22, according to the Marshals Service, who is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to his arrest.
Worthen stands approximately 6-feet-2-inches tall, weighs around 157 pounds, and has brown hair and blue eyes, according law enforcement. He has multiple tattoos, including on the underside of both forearms.
A tattoo on his right forearms reads “Matthew 7-6”, and one on his left bicep is of barbed wire, authorities say.
The U.S. Marshals Service says it has information that is leading them to focus their search efforts in the western United States and Canada.
According to law enforcement, the bodies of Alyssa Renee' Cannon, 20, and her 4-year-old son were found June 25 at Cannon's home in Camden, Arkansas.
Tips can be called in to the U.S. Marshals at 800-336-0102 or submitted confidentially online at www.usmarshals.gov/tips or via the USMS Tips app.
