PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The U.S. Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force was involved in a shooting in north Portland on Tuesday afternoon.
Portland police were called to the scene on the 7500 block of North Newell Avenue at 3:30 p.m.
Officers said the task force was looking for a wanted fugitive.
One person was taken to the hospital as a result of the shooting, however no details were released about who fired shots or who was injured.
No Portland Police Bureau members were involved in the shooting.
Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact Portland Police Detective Erik Kammerer Erik.Kammerer@portlandpolice.gov or 503-823-0762, or Detective Shaye Samora Shaye.Samora@portlandoregon.gov 503-823-0768.
Police said the U.S. Marshals Service would send out more information “at another time.”
