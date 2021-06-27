U.S. Olympic Track & Field trials schedule postponed Sunday due to heat

EUGENE, OR (KPTV) – The schedule for the U.S. Olympic Track & Field trials on Sunday has been postponed due to the extreme heat. Spectator gates at Hayward Field at the University of Oregon will now open at 7:45 p.m.
Patrons who had already been in venue on Sunday will be able to re-enter the stadium with a handstamp and ticket. The park and ride shuttle from Valley River Center will begin at 7:45 p.m. Shuttle riders should expect longer wait times for shuttles at the conclusion of competition. Concessions inside the stadium will be open.
The updated schedule for events is below:
8:30 p.m. Men’s Long Jump Final
9:02 p.m. Women’s Heptathlon 800m B Heat
9:10 p.m. Women’s Heptathlon 800m A Heat
9:20 p.m. Women’s 400m Hurdles Final
9:30 p.m. Women’s 800m Final
9:40 p.m. Men’s 1500m Final
9:52 p.m. Men’s 200m Final
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.