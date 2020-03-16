PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Some federal officials are calling for the Department of Homeland Security to delay the REAL ID Act implementation Oct. 1, 2020 deadline, due in part to COVID-19 concerns.
Come October, Oregon driver’s licenses and IDs will not be valid to get people through security at airports. Oregon and Oklahoma are the last two states to come into compliance with the Real ID Act, which requires states to obtain more documentation and hold said documents to get an ID. Oregon is set to begin issuing Real IDs to state residents in July.
On Monday, Oregon Democrat Peter DeFazio, chair of the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure, joined several other officials to call for a delay in the stated deadline, citing concern over the impact of coronavirus, among other issues.
“While we recognize the administration’s commitment to ensuring the nation’s full compliance with the REAL ID Act, the challenges presented by the coronavirus outbreak and its impacts on the aviation industry must lead DHS to delay the October 1 implementation deadline,” the group, which included Bennie G. Thompson, chair of the Committee on Homeland Security, and Lou Correa, chair of the Subcommittee on Transportation and Maritime Security, said. “For implementation to go smoothly, DHS would need tens of millions of Americans to get new identifications over the next several months. Creating lines at Departments of Motor Vehicles would be foolish during a pandemic.”
Under DHS’s stated plans, every air traveler 18 years of age and older will need a REAL ID-compliant driver’s license or other acceptable form of identification to board a commercial aircraft, enter federal buildings, and gain access to the premises of nuclear power plants within the United States.
DHS has previously stated that the agency has no plans to extend the compliance deadline.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(3) comments
Incompetence of Oregon leadership is the only reason the state is still not in compliance with REAL ID. Oregon and Oklahoma rank towards the bottom in education (especially K-12). Priorities though!
Ya know what's really nice about "never gonna fly again," is that this real ID garbage won't apply to me. Sure, flying used to be fun a couple of decades ago, but ever since 9/11..not so much. Honestly, we should have bombed the ---- out of Saudi Arabia for that, just like we should bomb the ---- out of China for covid-19. You can't tell me they didn't know exactly what they were doing with this. Yeah, they knew it was going to hurt their own people and their own country for a while. But they also knew it was going to hammer the US, which is what it was designed to do. They figured they'd hurt Trump's chances of getting re-elected, and with Biden and Harris or whoever he picks for his VP, It would be business as usual with China, and of course..Hunter gets to hop on Air Force One this time.
What does the corona virus have to do with this at all. Oregon has already milked it as long as they can so get with it and lets start this. Stop making excuses
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.