SALEM, OR (KPTV) - The new term of the U.S. Supreme Court starts Monday, and one case in particular could mean a big change for Oregon’s criminal justice system.
The case is Ramos v. Louisiana.
It could overrule an Oregon case from the 70’s and require states to have unanimous juries in criminal convictions.
The reason that’s a big deal for Oregon is because Oregon is the only state that doesn’t require a unanimous jury.
People in Louisiana have since voted to change their law.
Back in August, Oregon’s Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum submitted a brief to the court asking them to uphold precedent in this case.
In a statement she said in part, “I want it to be understood that I fully support repealing Oregon’s non-unanimous jury rule, the origin of which has been linked to racism and antisemitism.”
But she said she’d like Oregon’s voters to change the law moving forward, not the Supreme Court, saying in part, “Reinterpreting federal constitutional requirements after forty-plus years would call into question thousands of settled criminal cases, and could require new trials in hundreds, if not thousands, of cases.”
FOX 12 spoke with a Lewis and Clark law professor and the Director of the Criminal Justice Reform Clinic there, Aliza Kaplan. She’s in Washington D.C. for the Supreme Court's hearing on this.
She said she hopes the Supreme Court does overrule the case.
“When you only require 10 or 11 out of 12 people to make a decision about someone’s life, to me that doesn’t show reasonable doubt, right. If there’s one or two people on a jury that believe that the state didn’t make their case or that the person’s innocent but then they still can get convicted, that seems completely against everything that we understand and believe in our justice system,” Kaplan said.
It’s just one of many topics the high court is taking up this term.
There are almost four dozen cases in total, including the future of DACA, abortion regulations, and civil rights protections for LGBTQ workers.
