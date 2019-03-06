CLARK COUNTY, WA (KPTV) - The rising number of confirmed cases has now gotten the attention of the U.S. Surgeon General.
He traveled to the northwest to meet with public health officials in Clark County Wednesday.
They want to continue educating the public about vaccinations.
Clark County has been the epicenter of this outbreak since January, for months we've heard about more and more confirmed cases of the measles.
Right now, that number sits at 70 in Clark County.
It's because of that U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams felt the need to come to the source of the problem.
On Wednesday, he met with several local health officials including Washington's Secretary of Health, and the Director of The Oregon Health Authority's Public Health Division.
They toured Evergreen Pediatric Clinic and spoke with local doctors who are working to educate the public about vaccinations.
"We need to create an environment where folks can ask questions and not be pressured of whether I'm gonna vaccinate now or vote on this bill now. The more we do that, the more we can build the trust up. We're seeing that here in Washington, Oregon and Clark County and I'm confident it can happen across the country,” U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams said.
FOX 12 also heard from a Vancouver mother who wrestled with the idea of getting her son vaccinated and after talking with her doctor decided to go through with it.
"It wasn't until those conversations that I realized things I didn't even know to ask were answered and helped me even more with vaccinating him,” Mother Cerisse Wilson said.
Again, there are 70 confirmed cases of the measles in Clark County and 61 of those were not immunized.
And as of Wednesday, there are three new suspected cases
Oregon has four confirmed cases in Multnomah County related to the outbreak.
