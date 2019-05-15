(KPTV) - The U.S. Trade war with China shows no sign of ending on Wednesday.
Extensive negotiations have yielded few results.
The Trump administration recently raised tariffs on 200-billion dollars’ worth of Chinese imports, and China responded with a similar tariff increase on U.S. Imports.
The back and forth has created fear for investors, who are concerned the fighting may lead to a recession.
The trade war could impact consumers here in the Oregon.
Portland State University Economics Professor Hiro Ito said Oregon is dependent on international trade because of its proximity to the Pacific Ocean.
He said China is the largest trading partner for Oregon.
He said it's mainly farmers and aluminum scrap exporters who are affected by the trade policies between the countries.
“And especially when it comes to oregon semiconductor industry is a very important industry. Then if semiconductor industry gets affected then that's going to affect the oregon economy,” Professor Ito said.
He said the best example of that would be intel.
The professor also said other companies like Nike and Columbia Sportswear could be impacted because demand for products on the global market could go down
Meanwhile, apple farmers in Washington State said they are worried.
One farmer in Yakima Valley said he was selling about 70 percent of his produce across the world and that has now dropped down 15 percent.
He said certain apples like red delicious have driven down so low in price, he had to cut them out completely to stay competitive.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
