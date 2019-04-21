Uber passenger dies after pickup truck crashes into SUV in NE Portland

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – One person was killed and three people were injured after a head-on crash in northeast Portland Saturday night.
The Portland Police Bureau’s Major Crash Team responded to investigate the crash, which occurred on Northeast 102nd Avenue on the overpass above Interstate 84.
Police say a man was driving a red Dodge pickup truck southbound on Northeast 102nd Avenue at an estimated speed of about 100 mph.
The pickup truck then swerved over the center median onto oncoming northbound traffic, hitting a northbound Lexus SUV head-on.
The driver of pickup was ejected from the vehicle and was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police believe he was under the influence of intoxicants.
During their investigation, police also learned that the pickup truck had been reported stolen earlier during the week.
Police say the Lexus SUV had been in service as an Uber car and was carrying a male passenger in the back seat.
During the crash, the passenger was ejected through the front windshield and died from his injuries, according to police.
The female driver of the SUV sustained serious injuries and was taken to a hospital to be treated.
Police say as a result of the initial crash, the SUV was knocked into the path of a Toyota Sienna minivan that was traveling northbound.
The minivan was driven by a juvenile, who was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The name of the person who died will not be released until the Multnomah County Medical Examiner has notified next of kin.
Police say this is an ongoing investigation and no further information is available.
Anyone with information relating to this investigation is asked to call investigator Phil Maynard at 503-823-2216 or at Phillip.Maynard@portlandoregon.gov
Police say this is the 18th deadly crash investigated by the Major Crash Team this year.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.