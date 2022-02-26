SALEM, Ore. (KPTV)-- A church in Salem is still cleaning up and assessing damages after weeks of vandalism and break-ins.
The Way Church on Church Street Northeast has been hit handful of times with crimes over the least six months according to Pastor Yermachenkov. Most of his congregation is Ukranian and Russian but he doesn't believe his church was targeted because of recent events in Europe.
Just this week, he said four windows were smashed. The damage from all the break ins and vandalism is estimated to be well above $5,000.
“It’s kind of interesting the stance this church is taking," Yermachenkov said. "We don’t really want to run away. We want to know what we can do to make this place better.”
It's not just windows being smashed with rocks. iPad have been stolen, their audio mixer was damaged by someone pouring milk on equipment, and someone tried starting a fire inside and outside the building.
Yermachenkov said the last person to break in this week was found hiding in the ceiling. But he said it's unclear if that person is still in custody .
“To us, you break in vandalize, burglarize, and you’re not going to be booked. I don’t know. We didn’t really get a clear cut answer," Yermachenkov said.
FOX 12 did reach out to the Salem Police Department about this Saturday evening, but didn't hear back.
Yermachenkov said he's added more security. But he said there's a fine line he has to walk of securing his church but also protecting its openness to welcome everybody
“It’s hard because it makes us want to buy more security stuff like cameras, maybe put some guard rails over the windows," Yermachenkov said. "But it’s going to make this place look like a prison not like a church.”
This vandalism is also happening during a time when Yermachenkov's congregation, and himself, are trying to comprehend family and friends caught in conflict thousands of miles away in Europe.
“I have relatives in mainland Ukraine, I have relatives in mainland Russia, and I’m Crimean," Yermachenkov said. "So hearing that my people are fighting and killing each other, it doesn’t feel good. A couple of days ago, I couldn’t do anything, I cried.”
Back in Salem, the rocks thrown through Church windows sit in a pile at the front of the worship room.
“It’s kind of a reminder you know," Yermachenkov said. "There will be many rocks thrown at your windows when you’re trying to do good.”
To Yermachenkov, that good is providing a safe space for people to find refuge in a world filled with uncertainty and anxiety.
“I’m always going to look at these stones and know there will always be an opposition." Yermachenkov said. "I’m going to overcome it. We’re going to overcome it.”