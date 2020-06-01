CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – A team of ultrarunners found an overdue mountain biker this weekend after running for hours through inclement weather east of Estacada near Memaloose.
The Clackamas County Search & Rescue Trail Running Team found the 43-year-old woman around 6:30 a.m. Sunday between Memaloose and Fish Creek.
The team arrived at the scene around 3 a.m. to assist Pacific Northwest Search & Rescue, Mountain Wave, NORSAR K9 teams, and a Hood River County Sheriff's Office search aircraft. Crews throughout the rescue dealt with severe weather and its impact, including thunderstorms and fallen trees.
According to authorities, the mountain biker left for a long mountain bike tripe alone on Saturday morning. The woman before leaving provided her planned route to family members, along with her estimated time of return. She had checked in with family at 3 p.m. by text message, but after a few hours had passed without any additional contact, the family called 911.
The Clackamas County Search & Rescue Trail Running Team includes off-road ultramarathoners who carry packs of first-aid gear, conduct assessments in the field and develop extraction plans, according to sheriff’s office.
The team found the mountain biker on the old Fish Creek Road, which is decommissioned and impassible. The woman had planned a loop to return on the road and had become stuck. She was able to walk out under her own power, the team said.
