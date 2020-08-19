Umatilla Co. to enter Phase 1 of reopening again after moving backwards last month

UMATILLA COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – Umatilla County will move into Phase 1 of Oregon’s reopening plan after moving backwards late last month.
Umatilla County on July 31 was moved to a baseline stay home status due to rapid spread of COVID-19 that month. Umatilla County had previously entered Phase 2 of reopening. Morrow County also moved backwards that day from Phase 2 to Phase 1 status.
Gov. Kate Brown on Wednesday announced that Umatilla County would enter Phase 1 again on Friday at the recommendation of the Oregon Health Authority, saying the country had succeeded in reducing the spread of coronavirus.
According to health officials, the county over the past three weeks has reported a decline in:
- Test positivity: Down from 32% to 18.8%.
- Total weekly cases: Down from 320 to 166.
- Case rate per 100,000: Down from 394 to 205.
- Sporadic case rate per 100,000: Down from 94 to 58.
The county will remain in Phase 1 for at least 21 days. The governor and health officials will continue to monitor the situation on a weekly basis and stay in close communication with county leaders.
"I want to acknowledge the efforts community members and local officials have made in Umatilla County to curb the spread of COVID-19 enough so that the county can return to Phase 1," Brown said. "As I've said before, reopening comes with risk, which is why we are taking a cautious, phased approach. As the county re-enters Phase 1, it's important that all community members continue to be vigilant and follow the orders and guidelines we've put in place to protect health and save lives, including watching your distance, wearing a face covering, and washing your hands."
