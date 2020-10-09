UMATILLA COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Umatilla County is back on Oregon’s COVID-19 watch list.
The county was removed from the list on Sept. 18, but Gov. Kate Brown announced Friday that it had been added again.
Brown said it’s the first time a county has been added back to the list. Brown described it, along with Thursday’s daily case count being the highest in Oregon during the pandemic, as reasons to “tread cautiously or risk losing the gains we’ve made in slowing the spread of COVID-19.”
There are four Oregon counties on the watch list, as of Friday: Benton, Clatsop, Malheur and Umatilla.
The watch list identifies the counties that are seeing the broadest spread of COVID-19 and allows the state to prioritize resources to those areas.
When a county is placed on the watch list, the Oregon Health Authority increases monitoring and communication, and deploys additional technical assistance and resources, such as epidemiological support, case investigation, and contact tracing help.
Counties remain on the watch list for a minimum of three weeks and until their sporadic case rates drop below thresholds of 50 or more per 100,000 people in the last two weeks, and the county having no more than five sporadic cases in the last two weeks. Sporadic cases are those that cannot be traced to a source, which indicates community spread.
