Umatilla County sheriff's deputy drowns in rafting accident

WALLOW COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – A Umatilla County sheriff’s deputy drowned in a rafting accident on Saturday.
According to the sheriff’s office, senior deputy Jason Post was rafting Saturday near Minam State Park in Wallowa County. He and three other adults were thrown from their raft. Post did not reach shore and his body was found shortly afterward.
Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies escorted Post from LaGrande to his home in Pendleton. There, he was honored by law enforcement and first responders.
Post began his career with the Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office in 2010 as a reserve officer. He was hired as a full-time patrol deputy in 2013. In mid-April, he was hired as a probation officer with Umatilla County Parole and Probation.
