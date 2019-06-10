UMATILLA COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – A Umatilla woman was sentenced to nearly two years in prison Monday for stabbing another person with a pair of scissors.
According to court documents, 30-year-old Christina Sue Barkley, a member of the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation, stabbed another adult member of the tribe during a psychotic episode in March 2018.
The victim was making necklaces at the time and was flown to OHSU in Portland with multiple serious injuries, according to the attorney’s office.
During the attack, the victim tried to get away, but fell while backing away from Barkley, court documents state. Barkley allegedly jumped on top of the victim and continued to stab her with the scissors. The assault continued until the victim’s spouse walked into the room and pulled Barkley off the victim, the attorney’s office says.
In court Monday, Barkley, of Pilot Rock, was sentenced to 21 months in federal prison and three years of supervised release for assault with a dangerous weapon. The judge during sentencing ordered Barkley to continue to receive mental health and substance abuse treatment and to participate in anger management and family counseling as part of her supervised release.
