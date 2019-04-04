Unanimous verdict: Hart family kids ‘died at the hands of another’

MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA (KPTV) - A jury Thursday afternoon unanimously ruled how all members of a Woodland family died last year after crashing off a cliff on the California coast.
The ruling comes on the second day of the coroner’s inquest into the Hart family’s crash in Mendocino County in March 2018.
According to the jury, all children were killed “at the hands of another other than by accident”. The two mothers, Jennifer and Sarah Hart, died by suicide, the jury ruled.
The coroner’s inquest is meant to wrap up the formal death investigation, allowing investigators to present all their evidence with the public, for the first time.
Jennifer and Sarah Hart, along with three of their adopted children, were pronounced dead immediately after the crash. Remains were later discovered and confirmed to be two more of their children.
Devonte Hart, 15, was listed as a missing person until Wednesday, when investigators said they believe he is dead.
They also revealed during Wednesday’s inquest hearing that Jennifer Hart was driving with a blood-alcohol content of .102 at the time of the crash.
According to one California Highway Patrol investigator, “She was drinking in order to build up her courage to do this horrible deed.”
A toxicology report later confirmed that Sarah, Jennifer’s wife, had a toxic amount of diphenhydramine, commonly known as Benadryl, in her system. At least three of the children also tested positive for diphenhydramine.
During Thursday’s testimony, investigators revealed they used GPS and cell phone data to track the family’s movements from Woodland, Washington, to near Fort Bragg, California, where they ultimately died.
Data pulled off Sarah’s phone is what led them to ultimately conclude this was an intentional act.
According to California Highway Patrol’s lead investigator Jake Slates, an employee with Washington’s Child Protective Services went to the Hart family’s home on March 23, 2018 after receiving a report of child neglect. Nobody answered, even though, according to Slates, it appeared someone was home.
Shortly after the visit, Jennifer called Sarah. Sarah is later seen on video leaving her job and driving home at around 5 p.m.
A few hours later, the two women leave their house in Woodland, Washington with their six adopted children: Markis, Jeremiah, Abigail, Ciera, Hannah and Devante.
“When the Harts left their home, I don't believe they knew what they were going to do at that time,” Investigator Slates told jurors.
He said they left in a rush, leaving almost everything behind, including their toothbrushes.
Slates told jurors that after midnight, Sarah began conducting Google searches on her phone. He claimed she googled, “can 500 milligrams of Benadryl kill a 120-pound woman?” and “is death by drowning relatively painless?”
Google searches on Sarah Hart's phone: “Can 500 mg of Benadryl kill a 120 lb woman.”“Is death by drowning relatively painless?” “How long does it take to die from hypothermia while drowning in a car?”#Hartfamily #CoronersInquest @fox12oregon— Marja Martinez (@MarjaKPTV) April 4, 2019
Although according to Slates, Sarah deleted these and other searches, he told jurors, even if someone deletes their searches or texts, it remains on their phone.
Still, Slates argued, the two moms were not yet committed to the idea of suicide, because the next morning, March 25, Jennifer is seen on surveillance video walking into a Fort Bragg Dollar Tree and buying toiletries for the whole family.
Cell phone data, investigators obtained, later showed the Hart family spent the day driving along the California coast.
According to Slates, two witnesses from Alaska, who were camping on the coast, saw the Hart’s SUV pull into the Juan Creek turnout at 11 p.m. March 25.
“At approximately three in the morning on the 26th of March, those witnesses then heard the engine revving, ultimately leading to this horrible incident.”
One of the witnesses told investigators he thought he heard a cry for help, but it was dark, and he saw no one.
Slates believe the CPS investigation ultimately set off the chain of events.
“While driving around the Mendocino Coast, they both decided this was going to be the end,” he told jurors during his final statement.
“If they can't have their kids, that nobody was going to have those kids,” Slates said.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.