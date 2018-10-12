CANBY, OR (KPTV) - An unattended burn pile sparked a grass fire that threatened a home in the Canby area Friday.
Crews from Canby, Aurora, Tualatin Valley and Clackamas responded to the scene on Bremer Road at 1:40 p.m.
The grass fire had grown to half an acre in size. Firefighters were able to control the fire before it caused any damage to the home or other outbuildings.
The source of the fire was determined to be an unattended burn pile.
The Canby Fire District reminds people that backyard burning is closed due to continuing dry conditions.
“Please continue to be careful and contact your local fire district for current burning regulations,” according to a fire district statement.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
