SALEM, OR (KPTV) - An unclaimed $3 million Mega Millions ticket was sold in Cottage Grove.
The Oregon Lottery reported the ticket for the Nov. 30 drawing matched five numbers – 25, 28, 40, 43 and 63 – but not the Mega Ball number of 19.
Matching five numbers means the ticket won the $1 million jackpot. In this case, however, the person who bought the ticket added the Megaplier option for $1. The Megaplier was three for this drawing, making the ticket worth $3 million.
The ticket was purchased Nov. 18. Lottery officials said since it was so far ahead of the winning drawing date, it was a ticket with multiple drawings on it. Players can purchase Mega Millions tickets for up to 24 drawings.
Winning tickets can be claimed one year from the winning draw date. In this case, the ticket would need to be claimed before Dec. 2, 2019, since Nov. 30, 2019 falls on a Saturday.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.