Unconscious man pulled from Clackamas River

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – An unconscious man was rescued from the river at Clackamas Cove in Oregon City on Tuesday, according to Clackamas Fire District 1.
The man was reportedly face down in the river was pulled out by bystanders who started CPR before emergency crews arrived at 6:45 p.m. When first responders arrived, they initiated advance life support care and was taken by boat to Clackamette Park.
From there they were taken to the hospital, deputies said.
It’s unclear why he lost consciousness in the water, The sheriff’s office said.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.