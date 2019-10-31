Underage suspect with felony warrant arrested after chase in SE Portland

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - An underage suspect with a felony warrant was arrested after a police chase and K-9 search in southeast Portland, according to officers.
The investigation began earlier this week when police received a report of a male suspect choking a female victim inside a vehicle.
Officers responded, but they did not find the car or the people involved in the incident.
On Thursday, officers said they spotted the vehicle believed to have been connected with the previous report.
Police said a 17-year-old girl was left behind as the driver sped away from officers. The girl was identified as a runaway.
The driver eventually got out of his car and ran away near the 3200 block of Southeast Woodstock Boulevard. A K-9 responded to the scene and helped track down the suspect.
Police said the suspect has a felony warrant. Officers are now assessing additional charges.
The teen’s name was not released by police.
Investigators said the suspect and the runaway girl are apparently in a relationship.
