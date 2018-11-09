PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - An undercover human trafficking sting conducted by multiple law enforcement agencies led to 23 people facing charges involving commercial sexual solicitation.
The mission was conducted at two hotels in Portland and Hillsboro.
Undercover investigators communicated online with people seeking sexual acts in exchange for money. The investigators scheduled the encounters at the hotels and then took the suspects into custody when they arrived.
“The operation focused on coordinated efforts to break a link in the chain of human trafficking by enforcing state and federal laws, and identifying trafficking victims throughout the Portland metro area,” according to a joint statement from the Gresham Police Department, Hillsboro Police Department, Portland Police Bureau, and Washington County Sheriff's Office.
Two people were arrested at the Hillsboro hotel when police said they arrived seeking a sexual encounter with a minor.
Investigators said Walter Renderos Jr., 29, of Portland, had communicated with someone he believed to be 16 years old through a social networking app.
Toran Tolleson, 21, of Salem, was also arrested after communicating with someone he believed to be 16 years old via another app, according to investigators.
Tolleson and Renderos are facing charges of luring a minor.
In June, a similar enforcement operation resulted in 37 people being charged with commercial sexual solicitation crimes.
