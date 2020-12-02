PORTLAND, OR (KPTV)- The Oregon Employment Department estimates that by December, some 70,000 Oregonians will lose some form of unemployment benefits.
On Dec. 26, the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance is set to expire. On Dec. 13, instead of receiving 20 weeks of extended benefits, those needing help only received 13 weeks’ worth of money. That change comes as the state unemployment rate had dropped.
The Oregon Employment Department said Wednesday they had paid out $6.1 billion in benefits. The agency says that is 10-years’ worth of benefits they typically would give out in a normal year.
With changes coming in December, many still without work and worrying.
“By Mar. 17, my company was destroyed,” Brenda Olsen said.
She began her company, B Rustic, and Restoration, in October and said everything was going great. Then the pandemic hit.
Her business, where she brings new life into old things, saw sales drop dramatically.
“I knew I could support my kids. I launched my company on Oct. 1 on my birthday. It was an exciting new world,” Olsen said. “My store location that held my products were closed, and I was selling plasma, I was collecting cans from neighbors, I was doing odd jobs.”
Olsen says she applied for pandemic unemployment benefits and waited several months for the first money to arrive. She was like so many Oregonians who were just trying to get by. Now with the holidays approaching, many are getting hit with a one, two punch.
“I am in a panic. I am desperately trying to find a way to survive,” Olsen said. “The little bit of money, the $820 I had coming in was keeping the internet on for my kids to go to school, it was helping me may for my lights and my water.”
The Oregon Employment Department says when the pandemic first hit, they saw some 70,000 people apply for benefits, record numbers to take part in the system. Roughly the same amount are set to lose those benefits.
OED can only give out benefits authorized by the state or federal government. Many have been waiting for Congress to act for months on a second stimulus package, but talks have stalled several times. If a package is passed, OED says there will likely be a gap in getting pandemic benefits going again.
The Oregon Employment Department says to check their WorkSource website to see if there are any jobs available to apply for. They also reach out to 211 to see if there are any other assistance programs that may help. Olsen said she is looking to get back into the medical field as a phlebotomist, but that also takes time.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
