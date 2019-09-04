LAKE OSWEGO, OR (KPTV) - Big changes may be coming for a neighborhood in Clackamas County. It’s an unincorporated area called Southwood Park.
People living there may be annexed to Lake Oswego after a vote this month.
“One of the benefits of an unincorporated neighborhood is we’re free to manage ourselves,” Grant Howell told FOX 12.
If the Southwood Park area becomes part of the city, neighbors would have access to city services, like water and law enforcement, as well as be able to vote in city elections.
However, it would also mean an increase in taxes, and that’s not sitting well with everyone.
“I really think they’re focusing on the taxable revenue that they can get from us, what we are going to be paying every year. We pay substantially lower taxes than the city of Lake Oswego,” Howell said.
Earlier this year, a group of neighbors asked the city to put an annexation measure on the ballot. If passed, Southwood Park would be annexed to the city of Lake Oswego.
People living in Southwood Park would be able to vote in city elections, and have access to city services like the library, traffic management, and all aspects of police service but with all of that also comes a tax increase.
City officials said property taxes would go up 10 percent, but that’ll be phased out over five years.
Southwood Park’s water rates would also go up, as they’d be connecting to Lake Oswego’s water system with the annex.
Last year, the Southwood Park Water District Board told the city it was considering whether Lake Oswego may be better equipped to deliver water service to the unincorporated area over the long-term.
In January, the SPWD Board voted to recommend annexation to Lake Oswego.
City officials said in the annex, they’d maintain Southwood Park water rates for five years, and then phase in city rates for five years after that, but some neighbors are concerned about what could be big financial adjustments they’ll have to make.
“We have to look at what we’re really getting in terms of living here, and would our needs be better met by moving to another area? And we don’t want to do that,” Howell said.
People living in Southwood Park can vote on whether or not they want to annex to Lake Oswego until Sept. 17.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
