UNION COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – Union County in eastern Oregon will return to Phase 1 of the state’s reopening plan, the county’s board of commissioners announced on Wednesday, asking residents to comply voluntarily.
Health officials this week linked a large COVID-19 outbreak in Union County to Lighthouse Pentecostal Church near La Grande.
Oregon Health Authority on Tuesday reported 278 new positive and presumptive cases in the state, many out of Union County, which recorded a jump of 119 cases in a single day, OHA said. Health advisors said more than 350 members of the church involved have been tested, and of those, 236 have tested positive.
The new numbers on Tuesday broke the record for the most confirmed cases of the virus in one day in Oregon.
In early June, Union County moved into Phase 2 of Gov. Kate Brown’s reopening plan. It is now the first county to move backward under the governor’s guidelines.
The Union County Board of Commissioners on Wednesday morning unanimously approved the request from the Union County Incident Management Team to move back to Phase 1 regulations.
This is not a mandate, but a recommendation that the community implement mitigation measures consistent with Phase 1,” according to commissioners, who said enforcement will be in the form of education. “Keeping the community safe and as healthy as possible in these challenging times is the priority.”
Commissioners also urged community members to wear face coverings to adhere to OHA guidance.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.