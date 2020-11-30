PORTLAND, OR (KPTV)- For the first time, Union Gospel Mission partnered with the Central Church of Nazarene in Southeast Portland to provide an overnight cold-weather shelter for those experiencing homelessness.
The shelter opened on Nov. 1, and the plan is to keep it going through March of 2021. However, because of confirmed positive cases and exposures of COVID-19, it will be closed at least until Dec. 10.
“Even though the shelter hasn’t been affected by any positive COVID-19 cases, a lot of our staff, including myself are in quarantine because of exposure downtown, and we just don’t have the staff to cover it at this time,” Courtney Dodds, the communications manager at UGM, said.
She also said there are 27 long-term residents at the downtown location under quarantine because of possible exposures.
“Some of the residents in our downtown location were volunteering to help cover the shelter in Southeast so because of the crossover with volunteers and residents and staff to be extra safe and keep the shelter, overnight shelter in Southeast from having any coronavirus cases we’re trying to have a really strict line right now until everyone is clear,” she said.
The shelter typically provides beds for 30 to 35 people each night.
“Our shelter staff is working to refer some of our shelter guests to other shelters, but unfortunately, there’s not a lot available,” Dodds said.
The mission provided sleeping bags and tents to those who normally would have stayed at the shelter.
“In hopes that would be helpful to them while the shelter is closed,” she said.
The winter months are already difficult for those experiencing homelessness, and the pandemic just adds another layer on top of it.
“We are having to still work hard to provide life-saving services for people that are on the streets but also protect everyone that we can from contracting coronavirus, and it’s a challenge there’s multiple threats people are dealing with,” she said.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
