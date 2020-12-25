Union Gospel Mission gives 1,000 meals to houseless community this Christmas

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - During a typical year, Union Gospel Mission would invite people into their building off West Burnside for a Christmas dinner. However, due to COVID-19 things were a little different this year.
“We knew obviously this year we couldn’t invite people into our dining hall to sit down for a Christmas meal so our mobile outreach that goes out to the homeless camps across the city started on Sunday delivering some Christmas meals as well as a blanket as an extra Christmas gift," Courtney Dodds, the Union Gospel Mission communications manager, said.
In the last week, they've passed out 1,000 meals to the houseless community in Portland.
“I’m very thankful and happy to have this meal," Rassi Harris, a man receiving a meal, said.
This Christmas meal means a lot to Harris, especially this year. He said normally he'd be with his family to celebrate.
“Normally what I’d be doing on Christmas, I’d be with my family in California. But, unfortunately, due to the fires and COVID and everything it’s kind of put a halt to that," Harris said.
On top of Union Gospel Mission's mobile outreach, they also spent Christmas morning passing out meals from their Burnside location.
“Ham, au gratin potatoes, a roll, green beans. Traditional holiday fare. Pie for dessert and we also gave out a little snack sack goodie bag for later," Dodds said.
While it's been a tough year, Harris said he's grateful for a hot meal and his safety.
“The streets and everything is just tough. It’s hard out here. Regardless of the politics of it, this is happening all over the world. So, I’m just grateful and thankful to be here and safe and have shelter," he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.